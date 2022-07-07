Around the Air Force: New USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander, HBCU Partnerships, Future Aircrew Helmet

In this week’s look around the Air Force, General James B. Hecker takes over the United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command from Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, the Air Force is starting a new research partnership that will focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the prototype for a new aircrew helmet has been selected for further development.
