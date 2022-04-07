Junction City Freedom Fest 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Infantry Division participates in Freedom Fest Junction City on July 4 in Junction City, Kansas. The Junction City Freedom Fest is a five-day event covering Independence Day, complete with a carnival, vendors, games, food, and a 4th of July parade . The 1st Infantry Division Band, Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard and the Division Command Team were part of the parade.