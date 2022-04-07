The 1st Infantry Division participates in Freedom Fest Junction City on July 4 in Junction City, Kansas. The Junction City Freedom Fest is a five-day event covering Independence Day, complete with a carnival, vendors, games, food, and a 4th of July parade . The 1st Infantry Division Band, Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard and the Division Command Team were part of the parade.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849559
|VIRIN:
|220704-O-IE893-611
|Filename:
|DOD_109094907
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JUNCTION CITY KANSAS, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Junction City Freedom Fest 2022, by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
