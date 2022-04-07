Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junction City Freedom Fest 2022

    JUNCTION CITY KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Video by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson

    1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Infantry Division participates in Freedom Fest Junction City on July 4 in Junction City, Kansas. The Junction City Freedom Fest is a five-day event covering Independence Day, complete with a carnival, vendors, games, food, and a 4th of July parade . The 1st Infantry Division Band, Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard and the Division Command Team were part of the parade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849559
    VIRIN: 220704-O-IE893-611
    Filename: DOD_109094907
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JUNCTION CITY KANSAS, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junction City Freedom Fest 2022, by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

