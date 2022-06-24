621st CRSS assembles UTS shelter

Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron assemble a small tactical shelter, June 22, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 621st Contingency Response Wing partnered with Pvilion to test their new solar-powered technology and generators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849557
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-XJ149-679
|Filename:
|DOD_109094854
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
