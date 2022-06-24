Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st CRSS assembles UTS shelter

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron assemble a small tactical shelter, June 22, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 621st Contingency Response Wing partnered with Pvilion to test their new solar-powered technology and generators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621st CRSS assembles UTS shelter, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    innovation
    Pvillion
    UTS shelter

