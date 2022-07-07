RAF Mildenhall Catholic Ministry Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Chapel is happy to announce the re-opening of the Catholic Ministry Program. Chaplain Peter Dumag, the 100th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Chaplain, gives us some insight onto what the program looks like, why it's important, and he also reminds us that Chaplains are available 24/7 to all regardless of religious background.