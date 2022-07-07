Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Catholic Ministry Program

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Chapel is happy to announce the re-opening of the Catholic Ministry Program. Chaplain Peter Dumag, the 100th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Chaplain, gives us some insight onto what the program looks like, why it's important, and he also reminds us that Chaplains are available 24/7 to all regardless of religious background.

    spiritual wellness
    catholic
    resiliency
    raf mildenhall
    chaplain
    100arw

