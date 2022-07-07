The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Chapel is happy to announce the re-opening of the Catholic Ministry Program. Chaplain Peter Dumag, the 100th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Chaplain, gives us some insight onto what the program looks like, why it's important, and he also reminds us that Chaplains are available 24/7 to all regardless of religious background.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 08:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849547
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-GK113-516
|Filename:
|DOD_109094744
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Mildenhall Catholic Ministry Program, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT