Various units from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participate in exercise AFRICAN LION 22. Airmen joined together with Moroccan Armed Forces conducted various missions during the exercise as a continuation of the longstanding security relationship between the U.S. and Morocco, and acts as force multiplier by providing support and training for several African Partner Nations in the region.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 11:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849546
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-CX918-278
|Filename:
|DOD_109094734
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ramstein AB at AFRICAN LION 22, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
