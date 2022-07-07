Ramstein AB at AFRICAN LION 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Various units from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participate in exercise AFRICAN LION 22. Airmen joined together with Moroccan Armed Forces conducted various missions during the exercise as a continuation of the longstanding security relationship between the U.S. and Morocco, and acts as force multiplier by providing support and training for several African Partner Nations in the region.