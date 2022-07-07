Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein AB at AFRICAN LION 22

    MOROCCO

    07.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Various units from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participate in exercise AFRICAN LION 22. Airmen joined together with Moroccan Armed Forces conducted various missions during the exercise as a continuation of the longstanding security relationship between the U.S. and Morocco, and acts as force multiplier by providing support and training for several African Partner Nations in the region.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849546
    VIRIN: 220707-F-CX918-278
    Filename: DOD_109094734
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MA

    This work, Ramstein AB at AFRICAN LION 22, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Morocco
    Ramstein Air Base
    AfricanLion

