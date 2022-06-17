Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    621st CRW defenders maintain readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders from the 621st Contingency Response Wing conduct tactical, specialized training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849545
    VIRIN: 220617-F-XJ149-977
    Filename: DOD_109094729
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621st CRW defenders maintain readiness, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT