20220705-M-TN173-1001 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 5,2022) - Sri Lanka Navy Marines, the Indonesian Marine Corps, and Mexican Marine Infantry train together during military operations on urban terrain while participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), July 5, 2022 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt.Jared D. Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 01:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849513
|VIRIN:
|220705-M-TN173-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109094128
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RIMPAC 2022: Partner Nations Participate in MOUT, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
