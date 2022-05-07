Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2022: Partner Nations Participate in MOUT

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    20220705-M-TN173-1001 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 5,2022) - Sri Lanka Navy Marines, the Indonesian Marine Corps, and Mexican Marine Infantry train together during military operations on urban terrain while participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), July 5, 2022 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt.Jared D. Curtis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 01:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849513
    VIRIN: 220705-M-TN173-1001
    Filename: DOD_109094128
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2022: Partner Nations Participate in MOUT, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    Hawaii
    Partner Nations
    Capable Adaptive Partners
    RIMPAC2022
    RIMPAC22

