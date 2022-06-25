Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Foot March

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa held the Norwegian Foot March. The March originated in 1915 for the purpose of exposing civilians and new military recruits to what it is like to be in the field, evolving to become a Foreign Service badge earned by completing the foot march standard. Participants must complete the 18.6-mile foot march while carrying a 25-pound rucksack in no more than 4.5 hours in order to earn the Norwegian Foot March pin.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849511
    VIRIN: 220624-F-VB704-2003
    Filename: DOD_109094053
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Norwegian Foot March, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    Norwegian Foot March
    PACAF: INDOPACOM
    U.S. Air Force: U.S. Army

