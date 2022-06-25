video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Misawa held the Norwegian Foot March. The March originated in 1915 for the purpose of exposing civilians and new military recruits to what it is like to be in the field, evolving to become a Foreign Service badge earned by completing the foot march standard. Participants must complete the 18.6-mile foot march while carrying a 25-pound rucksack in no more than 4.5 hours in order to earn the Norwegian Foot March pin.