Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) Diversity and Inclusion Video series, Episode 4

To remain the world’s best Coast Guard, we must be the world’s most diverse and inclusive Coast Guard. With that goal in mind, the Pacific Area Staff Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) is creating a video series focusing on leadership, diversity and inclusion topics hosted by PACAREA Staff LDAC Co-Chair Petty Officer 1st Class Aldrich Adams. In this fourth video, Master Chief Sain-R Edwards shares his thoughts on the importance of understanding microaggressions to be more inclusive members of the Coast Guard and our communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi).