Bomber Task Force Takes Off from Andersen Air Force Base B-Roll

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, June 26, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849478
|VIRIN:
|220626-F-WF811-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109093632
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
