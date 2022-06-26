Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Takes Off from Andersen Air Force Base Vertical B-Roll

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.26.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, June 26, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 16:28
    VIRIN: 220626-F-WF811-5002
    Filename: DOD_109093631
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, Bomber Task Force Takes Off from Andersen Air Force Base Vertical B-Roll, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    FOIP

