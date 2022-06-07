U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division return home to Fort Bragg, N.C., on July 06, 2022. Elements of the 82nd ABN DIV Immediate Response Force deployed to Poland as part of Task Force-82 to support the United State's decision to increase presence and activities in Europe as part of our Nation's strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849464
|VIRIN:
|220706-A-ID763-209
|Filename:
|DOD_109093519
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd ABN DIV Paratroopers Return Home from Poland, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT