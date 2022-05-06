Members of Special Operations Command Europe prepare for static line jump training alongside German Paratroopers, and the U.S. Army 82nd, 101st Airborne Divisions and the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Additionally U.S. Army 1-10 Special Forces Group soldiers parachute to a drop zone during a High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump for the 78th D-Day commemoration at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849451
|VIRIN:
|220605-Z-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109093442
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Language:
|English
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, 50, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 78th D-Day commemoration at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT