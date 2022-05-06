Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th D-Day commemoration at Sainte-Mère-Église, France

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, 50, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members of Special Operations Command Europe prepare for static line jump training alongside German Paratroopers, and the U.S. Army 82nd, 101st Airborne Divisions and the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Additionally U.S. Army 1-10 Special Forces Group soldiers parachute to a drop zone during a High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump for the 78th D-Day commemoration at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 5, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849451
    VIRIN: 220605-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_109093442
    Length: 00:01:03
    Language: English
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, 50, FR 

    #SOCEUR
    #D-Day
    #D-Day 2022
    #Project Jedburgh

