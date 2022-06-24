492nd SOTRG DET 2

Representatives from the 492nd Special Operations Training Group, DET 2 Hurlburt Field Florida, provided Undergraduate Student Pilots at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi with a hands-on tour and mission brief of SOF aircraft on 24 June 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 10:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, MS, US
