    492nd SOTRG DET 2

    COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Representatives from the 492nd Special Operations Training Group, DET 2 Hurlburt Field Florida, provided Undergraduate Student Pilots at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi with a hands-on tour and mission brief of SOF aircraft on 24 June 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 10:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 849414
    VIRIN: 220706-F-GA320-1001
    Filename: DOD_109093065
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: COLUMBUS, MS, US 

    492nd SOTRG
    Hurlbert Field
    Special Operations Training Group
    MC130J Commando II
    Osprey aircraft

