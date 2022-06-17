Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OpJet Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Operation Junior Expeditionary Team (OpJET), June 17, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. OpJET provides children the opportunity to see a mock deployment and gives them an idea what their parent experiences when they report for duty away from home, as well as the process when they return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849413
    VIRIN: 220617-F-KV581-0001
    Filename: DOD_109092997
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    This work, OpJet Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland 2022, by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland

