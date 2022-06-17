OpJet Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Junior Expeditionary Team (OpJET), June 17, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. OpJET provides children the opportunity to see a mock deployment and gives them an idea what their parent experiences when they report for duty away from home, as well as the process when they return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).