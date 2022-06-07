Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sesame Street for Military Families - Chaplains Reflect on Helping Families Through Grief 3

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Grief is a challenging reality for military life. In this documentary, "Chaplains Reflect on Helping Families Through Grief," Chaplains Mike Spalla and Charlene Cheney demonstrate how children and grown-ups can lean on community members on base - like Chaplains - for comfort and support after experiencing loss.
    For more resources on coping with grief from Sesame Street for Military Families, visit:
    http://sesamestreetformilitaryfamilies.org/topic/grief/

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849409
    VIRIN: 220706-A-PO177-088
    Filename: DOD_109092928
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sesame Street for Military Families - Chaplains Reflect on Helping Families Through Grief 3, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

