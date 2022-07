Sesame Street for Military Families - Chaplains Reflect on Helping Families Through Grief 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Grief is a challenging reality for military life. In this documentary, "Chaplains Reflect on Helping Families Through Grief," Chaplains Mike Spalla and Charlene Cheney demonstrate how children and grown-ups can lean on community members on base - like Chaplains - for comfort and support after experiencing loss.

For more resources on coping with grief from Sesame Street for Military Families, visit:

http://sesamestreetformilitaryfamilies.org/topic/grief/