The next data collection phase for the U.S. Army's Body Composition Study will occur at Fort Lee, Va., July 15-22.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (USACIMT), with the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM) as the scientific lead, is conducting the comprehensive study to examine the association between body composition and Soldier physical performance.



The study's results will help inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program.