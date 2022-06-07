Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The next data collection phase for the U.S. Army's Body Composition Study will occur at Fort Lee, Va., July 15-22.

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (USACIMT), with the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM) as the scientific lead, is conducting the comprehensive study to examine the association between body composition and Soldier physical performance.

    The study's results will help inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
