The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (USACIMT), with the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM) as the scientific lead, is conducting the comprehensive study to examine the association between body composition and Soldier physical performance.
The study's results will help inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849400
|VIRIN:
|220706-D-UW048-246
|Filename:
|DOD_109092863
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The next data collection phase for the U.S. Army's Body Composition Study will occur at Fort Lee, Va., July 15-22., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT