    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Declaration of Independence Transcript Scroll - Happy Independence Day Message

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    From source: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration

    A vertical video scroll of the Declaration of Independence with images of the original document and stone engraving versions placed in the background. A brief "Happy Independence Day" message in front of a digital waving flag concludes the production.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849398
    VIRIN: 220703-N-AE068-0076
    Filename: DOD_109092847
    Length: 00:15:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Declaration of Independence Transcript Scroll - Happy Independence Day Message, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Declaration of Independence
    July 4th

