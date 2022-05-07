Chaplain (LTC) Sean Phillips, TRADOC Command Chaplain Office, delivers a July spiritual resiliency message : People Are More Important
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 07:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849393
|VIRIN:
|220706-A-A4411-133
|PIN:
|100298
|Filename:
|DOD_109092768
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Resiliency Message: People Are More Important (Jul2022), by SSG Dongjun Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT