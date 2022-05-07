Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Resiliency Message: People Are More Important (Jul2022)

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dongjun Lee 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Chaplain (LTC) Sean Phillips, TRADOC Command Chaplain Office, delivers a July spiritual resiliency message : People Are More Important

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 07:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849393
    VIRIN: 220706-A-A4411-133
    PIN: 100298
    Filename: DOD_109092768
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Resiliency Message: People Are More Important (Jul2022), by SSG Dongjun Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spiritual
    resiliency
    chaplain

