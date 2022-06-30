Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Kicks off 4th of July Weekend with Freedom Fest

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Wolfpack members at Kunsan Air Base kick off their fourth of July weekend celebrating at the Independence day Freedom Fest hosted by the Loring club June 30, 2022. Freedom fest had provided guests with food, entertainment and games for members at Kunsan.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 01:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 849379
    VIRIN: 220630-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109092563
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Kicks off 4th of July Weekend with Freedom Fest, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    korea
    freedom
    celebrate
    4th of July

