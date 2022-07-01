On this Pacific News: Veterans, service members, family, and friends attended the 72nd Korean War Anniversary at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Aircraft, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, conducted flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship U.S.S. Tripoli while underway, and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs and F-22 Raptors both assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing, take off during agile combat employment training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 00:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849378
|VIRIN:
|220701-F-WN543-020
|Filename:
|DOD_109092559
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: July 1, 2022, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT