Pacific News: July 1, 2022

On this Pacific News: Veterans, service members, family, and friends attended the 72nd Korean War Anniversary at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Aircraft, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, conducted flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship U.S.S. Tripoli while underway, and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs and F-22 Raptors both assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing, take off during agile combat employment training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.