    Pacific News: July 1, 2022

    JAPAN

    07.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Veterans, service members, family, and friends attended the 72nd Korean War Anniversary at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Aircraft, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, conducted flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship U.S.S. Tripoli while underway, and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs and F-22 Raptors both assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing, take off during agile combat employment training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 00:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849378
    VIRIN: 220701-F-WN543-020
    Filename: DOD_109092559
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: July 1, 2022, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Hawaii
    Tripoli
    INDOPACOM

