    Republic of Korea and Japanese Sailors Compete in Tennis Tournament at RIMPAC 2022

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2022

    Video by Seaman Leon Vonguyen 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (July 2, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Republic of Korea Navy destroyer ROKS Munmu The Great (DDH 946) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-184) compete in a tennis tournament finals match during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 20:42
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Republic of Korea Navy
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    RIMPAC2022
    JS Izumo (DDH-184)
    ROKS Munmu The Great (DDH 946)

