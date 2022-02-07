Republic of Korea and Japanese Sailors Compete in Tennis Tournament at RIMPAC 2022

220702-N-EE352-2001
PEARL HARBOR (July 2, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Republic of Korea Navy destroyer ROKS Munmu The Great (DDH 946) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-184) compete in a tennis tournament finals match during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)
|07.02.2022
|07.05.2022 20:42
|B-Roll
|849373
|220702-N-EE352-2001
|DOD_109092397
|00:01:09
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|2
|2
