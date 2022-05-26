Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mancheonha Skywalk Passport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Mancheonha Skywalk is the observatory overlooking Namhangang River and offers a bird's eye view of Danyang. Installed beneath the skywalk, the Mancheonha Zipwire allows visitors to zip line over the river at 50 km/h and 120m high. With beautiful views and fun activities, it is a must visit location in Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 20:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 849369
    VIRIN: 220526-F-FG548-040
    Filename: DOD_109092393
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mancheonha Skywalk Passport, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    observatory
    pacific passport
    mancheonha skywalk
    must visit spot in Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT