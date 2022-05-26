Mancheonha Skywalk Passport

Mancheonha Skywalk is the observatory overlooking Namhangang River and offers a bird's eye view of Danyang. Installed beneath the skywalk, the Mancheonha Zipwire allows visitors to zip line over the river at 50 km/h and 120m high. With beautiful views and fun activities, it is a must visit location in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 20:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|849369
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-FG548-040
|Filename:
|DOD_109092393
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
