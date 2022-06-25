Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Batter Up

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand and Staff Sgt. Heather Ley

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Eighth Army-Korea's Lt. Col. Miranda Killingsworth and 2nd Infantry Division's Capt. (P) Ji Sang-gon served as the honorary batter and pitcher during a baseball game at KT Wiz Park today between the KT Wiz and LG Twins Baseball Club.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849368
    VIRIN: 220625-F-VY761-833
    Filename: DOD_109092392
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Batter Up, by SrA Jack LeGrand and SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    first pitch
    Korean baseball
    honorary batter

