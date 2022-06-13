Seodong Park Passport

Seodong Park is a recreation ground made up of ponds covered in lotus plants with many walking trails. The main attraction is Gungnamji Pond, which is Korea’s first artificial pond.
|06.13.2022
|07.05.2022 20:44
|Commercials
|849367
|220613-F-FG548-9001
|DOD_109092391
|00:01:00
|BUYEO, 44, KR
|0
|0
