    Seodong Park Passport

    BUYEO, 44, SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck, Staff Sgt. Heather Ley and Senior Airman Hannah Strobel

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Seodong Park is a recreation ground made up of ponds covered in lotus plants with many walking trails. The main attraction is Gungnamji Pond, which is Korea’s first artificial pond.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 20:44
    Category: Commercials
    Location: BUYEO, 44, KR

    This work, Seodong Park Passport, by SGT Keaton Habeck, SSgt Heather Ley and SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    nature
    artificial
    pacific passport
    Seodong Park
    Gungnamji Pond

