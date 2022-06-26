Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Navigation: 6th Regiment Advanced Camp

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2022

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets of 6th Regiment Advanced Camp take on the Fort Knox wilderness equipped, not with a weapon, but a protractor, a map, and a compass.
    Produced by: Jackson Huston

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 17:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849353
    VIRIN: 220626-O-MN346-830
    Filename: DOD_109092181
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

