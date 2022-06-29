Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Tyndall Story; diversity, inclusion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alejandro Velez, 325th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight senior enlisted leader, was born in Miami, Florida, in 1982. Soon after Velez's birth, his parents decided to move back to their native Medellín, Colombia, Latin America.

    Velez enlisted in the United States Air Force in 2001, but had to overcome significant challenges, as he did not speak the language. He was successful, with help from mentors along the way, and has been serving as an Airman ever since.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 17:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849340
    VIRIN: 220629-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_109092077
    Length: 00:10:07
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: MEDELLIN, CO
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Tyndall Story; diversity, inclusion, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    IAAFA
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    Inter-American Air Forces Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT