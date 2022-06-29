A Tyndall Story; diversity, inclusion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alejandro Velez, 325th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight senior enlisted leader, was born in Miami, Florida, in 1982. Soon after Velez's birth, his parents decided to move back to their native Medellín, Colombia, Latin America.



Velez enlisted in the United States Air Force in 2001, but had to overcome significant challenges, as he did not speak the language. He was successful, with help from mentors along the way, and has been serving as an Airman ever since.