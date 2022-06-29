A Tyndall Story; diversity, inclusion

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alejandro Velez, 325th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight senior enlisted leader, was born in Miami, Florida, in 1982. Soon after Velez's birth, his parents decided to move back to their native Medellín, Colombia, Latin America.
Velez enlisted in the United States Air Force in 2001, but had to overcome significant challenges, as he did not speak the language. He was successful, with help from mentors along the way, and has been serving as an Airman ever since.
