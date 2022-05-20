U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Champlain, discusses leadership with Lauren Sheehan, the president of Softerware, to discuss business leadership, telework during the pandemic, and more. Repic worked with Sheehan at Softer ware before becoming a full-time chaplain with the 111th Attack Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|849336
|VIRIN:
|220520-Z-DY323-640
|Filename:
|DOD_109092041
|Length:
|00:28:36
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Balance Podcast: Leadership through Change with Lauren Sheehan (Part 1), by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT