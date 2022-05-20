The Balance Podcast: Leadership through Change with Lauren Sheehan (Part 1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Champlain, discusses leadership with Lauren Sheehan, the president of Softerware, to discuss business leadership, telework during the pandemic, and more. Repic worked with Sheehan at Softer ware before becoming a full-time chaplain with the 111th Attack Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)