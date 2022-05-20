Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Balance Podcast: Leadership through Change with Lauren Sheehan (Part 1)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Champlain, discusses leadership with Lauren Sheehan, the president of Softerware, to discuss business leadership, telework during the pandemic, and more. Repic worked with Sheehan at Softer ware before becoming a full-time chaplain with the 111th Attack Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 16:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 849336
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-DY323-640
    Filename: DOD_109092041
    Length: 00:28:36
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance Podcast: Leadership through Change with Lauren Sheehan (Part 1), by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Resilience
    111th Attack Wing
    Tony Repic
    The Balance Podcast
    Lauren Sheehan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT