1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion is a critical element to the Washington National Guard and they play a big role in serving our community. While the unit takes part in major missions for the state, our Soldiers at Army Aviation Support Facility 1 work behind the scenes to ensure the safety of our crew before the flight. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
06.24.2022
07.05.2022
Package
849333
220624-Z-CH682-044
DOD_109092031
00:07:32
|Location:
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
0
0
This work, Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) #1, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
