Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) #1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion is a critical element to the Washington National Guard and they play a big role in serving our community. While the unit takes part in major missions for the state, our Soldiers at Army Aviation Support Facility 1 work behind the scenes to ensure the safety of our crew before the flight. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849333
    VIRIN: 220624-Z-CH682-044
    Filename: DOD_109092031
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) #1, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT