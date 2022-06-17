Pfc. Kenneth Apana-Korley Finds His Center with MDARNG

Pfc. Kenneth Apana-Korley, a human resources specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard, talks about how the organization helped him find his center during a testimonial video interview at a recruiter storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. Apana-Korley also talks about how he overcame his fitness challenges to qualify for service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|849328
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-OV020-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109091949
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
