    Pfc. Kenneth Apana-Korley Finds His Center with MDARNG

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Kenneth Apana-Korley, a human resources specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard, talks about how the organization helped him find his center during a testimonial video interview at a recruiter storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. Apana-Korley also talks about how he overcame his fitness challenges to qualify for service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 15:31
    Category: Interviews
    Location: COLUMBIA, MD, US 

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

