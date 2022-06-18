Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Artillery from Spotter to Shooter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment demonstrate the process of calling for fire, calculating target location, and firing M119 towed artillery in response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849319
    VIRIN: 220618-A-NJ230-206
    Filename: DOD_109091814
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artillery from Spotter to Shooter, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Annual Training
    48th IBCT
    Army
    National Guard
    XCTC 22-05

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT