Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General, Finnish and Swedish Ministers of Foreign Affairs regarding the accession talks and signature of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden (Q&A 1/2) Download

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    05.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Q&A portion (1/2) of the press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ms Ann Linde, regarding the accession talks and signature of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden, at NATO Headquarters on 5 July 2022.

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 08:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 849301
    VIRIN: 220705-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109091264
    Length: 00:10:26
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT