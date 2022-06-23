Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Papa Company Table 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct table two marksmanship firing drills on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on June 23, 2022. Table 2 is conducted during week 9 of recruit training and consists of quick firing drills and speed reloads with the M16A4 service rifle. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849299
    VIRIN: 220623-M-FX088-502
    Filename: DOD_109091249
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, Papa Company Table 2, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    MCRD Parris Island
    recruits
    papa company
    table 2
    papa co

