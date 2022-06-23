Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct table two marksmanship firing drills on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on June 23, 2022. Table 2 is conducted during week 9 of recruit training and consists of quick firing drills and speed reloads with the M16A4 service rifle. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849299
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-FX088-502
|Filename:
|DOD_109091249
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Papa Company Table 2, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT