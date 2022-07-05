Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General ahead of the signature of the NATO Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Opening remarks by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, ahead of the signature of the NATO Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO Headquarters on 5 July 2022.



This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.