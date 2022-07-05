NATO Secretary General meeting with Finnish and Swedish Ministers of Foreign Affairs regarding the accession talks and signature of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849292" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ms Ann Linde, regarding the accession talks and signature of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden, at NATO Headquarters on 5 July 2022.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.