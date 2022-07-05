Senior Airmen Nicholas McGurk spoke on the Rated Preparatory Program and how it helps Airmen interested in becoming a pilot transition into that role at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July, 5, 2022.
Rated Preparatory Program provides qualified Airmen interested in cross-training to an Air Force rated career field the opportunity to gain and strengthen basic aviation skills.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 05:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|849290
|VIRIN:
|220705-F-AB266-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109091081
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rated Preparatory Program, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT