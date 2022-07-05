Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rated Preparatory Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.07.2022

    Video by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airmen Nicholas McGurk spoke on the Rated Preparatory Program and how it helps Airmen interested in becoming a pilot transition into that role at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July, 5, 2022.

    Rated Preparatory Program provides qualified Airmen interested in cross-training to an Air Force rated career field the opportunity to gain and strengthen basic aviation skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 05:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 849290
    VIRIN: 220705-F-AB266-0001
    Filename: DOD_109091081
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rated Preparatory Program, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT