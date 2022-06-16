Bomber Task Force Takes Off from Andersen Air Force Base

Two B-1B Lancer aircraft attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to participate in a Bomber Task Force mission, June 16, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide valuable opportunities to work alongside regional allies and partners towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2022 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849281
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-WF811-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109090707
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
