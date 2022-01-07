A timelapse video of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City on open ramp day during National Cherry Festival, July 1, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2022 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849280
|VIRIN:
|220704-G-KY623-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109090706
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Timelapse, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
