1st Infantry Division Band Performs during 150th Anniversary of Home on the Range Celebration

The 1st Infantry Division Band performed during the Home on the Range 150th Anniversary Celebration at the Smith Center in Athol, Kansas, on July 3, 2022. The event included remarks from guest speaker U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Narducci, command sergeant major of 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade,1st Infantry Division, and a 60 minute concert by the 1ID Band. The 4th of July weekend event celebrates the founding of the Home on the Range Cabin-- the inspiration for the Kansas State Song of the same name.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2022 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849266
|VIRIN:
|220703-A-ZL723-246
|Filename:
|DOD_109090479
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ATHOL, KS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
