Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division Band Performs during 150th Anniversary of Home on the Range Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATHOL, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division Band performed during the Home on the Range 150th Anniversary Celebration at the Smith Center in Athol, Kansas, on July 3, 2022. The event included remarks from guest speaker U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Narducci, command sergeant major of 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade,1st Infantry Division, and a 60 minute concert by the 1ID Band. The 4th of July weekend event celebrates the founding of the Home on the Range Cabin-- the inspiration for the Kansas State Song of the same name.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849266
    VIRIN: 220703-A-ZL723-246
    Filename: DOD_109090479
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ATHOL, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Band Performs during 150th Anniversary of Home on the Range Celebration, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort riley
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Infantry Division Band
    Home on the Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT