    386th Air Expeditionary Wing receives new command team

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 386th Expeditionary Air Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. George M. Buch Jr., incoming commander, and farewell to U.S. Air Force Col. Col. Clinton M. Wilson, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the base theater at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 1, 2022. Maj. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, Assistant Deputy Commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), served as presiding officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 05:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849264
    VIRIN: 220701-F-PL327-047
    Filename: DOD_109090413
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing receives new command team, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Change of Command

