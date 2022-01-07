The 386th Expeditionary Air Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. George M. Buch Jr., incoming commander, and farewell to U.S. Air Force Col. Col. Clinton M. Wilson, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the base theater at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 1, 2022. Maj. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, Assistant Deputy Commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), served as presiding officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 05:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849264
|VIRIN:
|220701-F-PL327-047
|Filename:
|DOD_109090413
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing receives new command team, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
