Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division 4th of July

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The 82nd Airborne Division wishes it's Paratroopers and families a warm 4th of July. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 07:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849261
    VIRIN: 220703-A-ID763-608
    Filename: DOD_109090355
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division 4th of July, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independenceday
    July4th
    82ndAirborneDivision
    AATW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT