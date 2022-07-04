Speech by NATO Secretary General at Allied Command Operations change of command (4 July 2022)

Speech by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, at Allied Command Operations change of command in Mons, Belgium, on 4 July 2022.
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2022 06:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|849258
|VIRIN:
|220704-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109090319
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT