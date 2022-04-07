Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Independence Day from 5-7 ADA in Slovakia

    SLOVAKIA

    07.04.2022

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Hometown shout-outs from 10th AAMDC Soldiers forward-deployed along NATO's Eastern flank in Slovakia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849257
    VIRIN: 220704-A-KM584-729
    PIN: 15
    Filename: DOD_109090318
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: SK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    EuropeanSupport2022

