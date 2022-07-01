NATO: progress, integrity, inclusion, freedom | OTAN: progreso, integridad, inclusión, libertad (International)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO is not only security, it is also progress, integrity, inclusion and freedom.



NATO invests in innovation programs that translate into advances for the whole of society. It prepares initiatives to fight climate change, it recognizes the impact that conflicts have on the population, and it puts its resources at the service of human well-being.



This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.