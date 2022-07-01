Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO: progress, integrity, inclusion, freedom | OTAN: progreso, integridad, inclusión, libertad (International)

    SPAIN

    01.07.2022

    NATO is not only security, it is also progress, integrity, inclusion and freedom.

    NATO invests in innovation programs that translate into advances for the whole of society. It prepares initiatives to fight climate change, it recognizes the impact that conflicts have on the population, and it puts its resources at the service of human well-being.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 04:31
    Location: ES

