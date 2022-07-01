NATO: progress, integrity, inclusion, freedom | OTAN: progreso, integridad, inclusión, libertad (International)

NATO is not only security, it is also progress, integrity, inclusion and freedom.
NATO invests in innovation programs that translate into advances for the whole of society. It prepares initiatives to fight climate change, it recognizes the impact that conflicts have on the population, and it puts its resources at the service of human well-being.
