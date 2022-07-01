NATO: progress, integrity, inclusion, freedom | OTAN: progreso, integridad, inclusión, libertad (Master)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO: progress, integrity, inclusion, freedom | OTAN: progreso, integridad, inclusión, libertad

    SPAIN

    01.07.2022

    NATO is not only security, it is also progress, integrity, inclusion and freedom.

    NATO invests in innovation programs that translate into advances for the whole of society. It prepares initiatives to fight climate change, it recognizes the impact that conflicts have on the population, and it puts its resources at the service of human well-being.
    NATO is an alliance, it is the union of many countries seeking the same goal.

    Many times we think that this goal is only focused on maintaining peace or ensuring the freedom and well-being of their citizens, but it is also about sharing values and working to maintain them.

    You may or may not know it, but NATO invests in innovation programs that translate into progress for the whole of society, prepares initiatives to fight climate change, recognizes the impact that conflicts have on the population, and puts its resources at the service of the welfare.

    NATO is not only security, it is also progress, integrity, inclusion, freedom…

    It is everything that we are, and everything we want to continue being.


    NATO
    Your freedom, our mission.
    La OTAN es una alianza, es la unión de muchos países que buscan un mismo fin.

    Y muchas veces podemos pensar que este fin sólo se centra en mantener la paz o asegurar la libertad y el bienestar de sus ciudadanos, pero también es compartir unos valores y luchar por mantenerlos.

    Puede que lo supieras, o igual no, pero la OTAN invierte en programas de innovación que se traducen en avances para toda la sociedad, prepara iniciativas para luchar contra el cambio climático, reconoce el impacto que los conflictos tienen en la población y pone todos sus recursos al servicio del bienestar humano.

    OTAN es más que seguridad, es progreso, integridad, inclusión y libertad….

    Es lo que somos y lo que queremos seguir siendo.

    OTAN
    Tu libertad, nuestro cometido.

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849255
    VIRIN: 220701-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109090303
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Spanish

