NATO: progress, integrity, inclusion, freedom | OTAN: progreso, integridad, inclusión, libertad (English Subs)

NATO is not only security, it is also progress, integrity, inclusion and freedom.



NATO invests in innovation programs that translate into advances for the whole of society. It prepares initiatives to fight climate change, it recognizes the impact that conflicts have on the population, and it puts its resources at the service of human well-being.

Transcript

NATO is an alliance, it is the union of many countries seeking the same goal.



Many times we think that this goal is only focused on maintaining peace or ensuring the freedom and well-being of their citizens, but it is also about sharing values and working to maintain them.



It is everything that we are, and everything we want to continue being.





NATO

Your freedom, our mission.

La OTAN es una alianza, es la unión de muchos países que buscan un mismo fin.



Y muchas veces podemos pensar que este fin sólo se centra en mantener la paz o asegurar la libertad y el bienestar de sus ciudadanos, pero también es compartir unos valores y luchar por mantenerlos.



Puede que lo supieras, o igual no, pero la OTAN invierte en programas de innovación que se traducen en avances para toda la sociedad, prepara iniciativas para luchar contra el cambio climático, reconoce el impacto que los conflictos tienen en la población y pone todos sus recursos al servicio del bienestar humano.



OTAN es más que seguridad, es progreso, integridad, inclusión y libertad….



Es lo que somos y lo que queremos seguir siendo.



OTAN

Tu libertad, nuestro cometido.



