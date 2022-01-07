Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin, Milley Speak at Eucom Ceremony

    07.01.2022

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speak at the change of command ceremony for the U.S. European Command. During the ceremony, Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli assumes command from Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters. E

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 09:21
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:12:34
