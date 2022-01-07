1st Infantry Division wishes you a Happy 4th of July from Poznan, Poland, July 1, 2022. The Fourth of July celebrates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Army Graphic by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 09:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849149
|VIRIN:
|220701-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087985
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division wishes you a Happy 4th of July!, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
