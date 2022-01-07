Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division wishes you a Happy 4th of July!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    07.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    1st Infantry Division wishes you a Happy 4th of July from Poznan, Poland, July 1, 2022. The Fourth of July celebrates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Army Graphic by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849149
    VIRIN: 220701-A-FL671-1001
    Filename: DOD_109087985
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division wishes you a Happy 4th of July!, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    IndependenceDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT