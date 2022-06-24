Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of command 16th Special Troops Battalion

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.24.2022

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    16th Special Troops Battalion conducts a change of command ceremony for outgoing battalion commander Lt. Col. Hans J. Lokodi and incoming battalion commander Lt. Col. Hardy O. Johnson, presided by 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander Col. Angel R. Estrada. 24 June 2022, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Oliver Sommer/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 05:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849124
    VIRIN: 220624-A-TG544-001
    Filename: DOD_109087912
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of command 16th Special Troops Battalion, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Europe
    USAREUR
    Baumholder
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

