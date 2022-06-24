16th Special Troops Battalion conducts a change of command ceremony for outgoing battalion commander Lt. Col. Hans J. Lokodi and incoming battalion commander Lt. Col. Hardy O. Johnson, presided by 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander Col. Angel R. Estrada. 24 June 2022, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Oliver Sommer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 05:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849124
|VIRIN:
|220624-A-TG544-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087912
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of command 16th Special Troops Battalion, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
